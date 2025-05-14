Purdue Men's Golf Headed to NCAA Championships
The Purdue men's golf team is headed to California to compete in the 2025 NCAA Championships. The Boilermakers punched their ticket with a fourth-placed finish in the Auburn Regional this week.
Purdue entered Wednesday's final round in sixth place, needing to move up at least one spot to advance to the NCAA Championships. The Boilermakers carded a 2-over-par for the day and moved up two spots in the regional standings.
Supapon Amornchaichan, Jenson Forrestor and Kent Hsiao all shot even par in the final round, carding 72s for the day. Nels Surtani posted a 2-over-par 74 for the day.
The Boilers were consistent throughout the tournament, shooting an even par in the first round and finishing at 2-over-par in the third round. Things slipped on the second day of the Auburn Regional, carding a 7-over-par team score.
But Purdue responded well on Wednesday, and will now head to California for the NCAA Championships. Here are the top-five finishers from Auburn:
- Auburn Tigers: 832 (-32)
- Texas A&M Aggies: 859 (-5)
- UCLA Bruins: 870 (+6)
- Purdue Boilermakers: 873 (+9)
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 874 (+10)
The NCAA Championships will be played at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. Dates for the event are May 23-28.
