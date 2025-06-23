Minjee Lee Hangs On at Breezy Frisco to Win KPMG Women's PGA for Third Major Title
FRISCO — Australia's Minjee Lee overcame brutal winds, unrelenting heat and every challenger to capture the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Sunday at PGA Frisco.
She entered the final round with a four-shot lead and at one point early on Sunday led by five shots. But she went out in 2 over and was able to hang on with an even-par back nine to secure a three-shot win over Auston Kim and Chanettee Wannasaen. Lee shot a final-round 2-over 74 for a 284 total.
“I’m mentally fried, I need a week off,” she said after a round that included 30-35 mph winds and temperatures in the 90s all week long.
“I felt like every day was grind and I really had to dig deep to do it, but it feels pretty awesome,” she added.
The Gil Hanse-designed Fields Ranch East course produced the highest major championship scoring average in nearly 20 years and frustrated players all week. On Sunday 2025 U.S. Women’s Open Champ Maja Stark snapped her putter and used a wedge to putt the greens coming in.
The top player in the world was also exhausted after a tough week.
“I just think with the weather it's just too firm. The hole locations are kind of in almost impossible positions where not many people are hitting the greens, so obviously it's going to take a lot more time,” said world No. 1 Nelly Korda, who shot 76 on Sunday to tie for 19th. She was never in contention.
With her lead down to two shots on the back nine after a bogey on the 10th hole, Lee she made a key par save from eight feet on the par-3 13th hole, then birdied 14 from nine feet and added another on 15 to temper any late-round drama.
Lee, 29, the sister of PGA Tour-winner Min Woo Lee, 27, added more records for the talented brother-sister combo
They are already the first to win the same USGA event, Minjee won the U.S. Girls Junior Championship in 2012, Min Woo in 2016, and the first to represent their native country in Olympic Golf (Australia). Now they are the first to win Tour golf events in the same six-month span, as Min Woo won his first PGA Tour title at the Houston Open in April.
They are only the third brother-sister combo in golf history to win professional golf events, joining Cathy and Billy Kratzert and Jackie and Jim Gallagher Jr.
"It's nice to be at a major and her game is built for the majors, she's very solid and her mental side is one of best I've ever seen," said Min Woo Lee following her sister's win. "So mix that in with some good putting and good short game and, yeah, she's going to win. It's very exciting to see her back in the winner's circle and I'm very proud of her."
Minjee Lee lives in nearby Irving and spends much of her off time at the Nelson Sports Club, which was once the longtime home of the PGA Tour's Byron Nelson Championship. She joined the club in 2017 and lives right on the course.
Her mom, Clara, was born in Korea and moved to Australia in the early 1990s to help raise her talented family. She was in town this week and stayed with her daughter. Minjee also had some local friends out to cheer her on. Australian golf legend Karrie Webb was also on site earlier in the week
“It’s good to have my mom here, it’s a good week and a very tough course,” Lee said.
That didn't stop her regular routine of practice, rest, and then more practice.
“I know the emotions. I know what it takes to win and I know just kind of what to feel and what to expect now that I have [three] under my belt” Lee said. “So, yeah I just think the experience that I've had really helps me.”
Lee will be off until the LPGA's fourth major of the season, the Evian in France next month. She will also play in the Women’s British Open in Wales later this summer.
She won the Evian in 2021 and the U.S. Women’s Open in 2022 for her other two majors.
Fellow North Texan Jeeno Thitikul led for two-and-a-half rounds with brilliant putting and bogey avoidance, but she was passed by Lee in the third round and was never a factor in the final 18 holes.
“I made a lot of putts in the first couple of days, but not much on the weekend, but that’s golf sometimes,” Thitikul said.