Boiler Banter Podcast: Purdue Football Takeaways, 4-Star Guard Jacob Webber Commits
Sports are in full swing in West Lafayette. The Purdue football team picked up a 31-0 win over Ball State on Saturday, the volleyball program started the season off 2-0 with victories over USF and Tennessee, and the Boilermaker basketball team has landed a new commit in the 2026 class.
Yeah, there is plenty to discuss in the latest edition of the Boiler Banter Podcast.
This week, Purdue Boilermakers on SI writer Dustin Schutte talks about some of the big takeaways from Purdue's shutout victory over Ball State on Saturday. Plus, he talks about the impact of four-star guard Jacob Webber committing to the 2026 class.
Finally, Schutte closes out this episode by talking about the Purdue volleyball team's 2-0 start to the 2025 campaign and the tough week ahead with the Stacey Clark Classic beginning on Wednesday.
Below is the complete episode of the Boiler Banter Podcast.
Boiler Banter Podcast
