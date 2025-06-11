Purdue Basketball Offers 2028 Center, Son of Former NBA Star
Purdue coach Matt Painter and his staff continue to hit the 2028 recruiting class hard with offers. On Wednesday, 6-foot-10 center Erick Dampier Jr. announced on social media that he recently received an offer from the Boilermakers.
Dampier is now the fourth prospect in the 2028 recruiting class to receive an offer from Purdue. The Boilers have also offered 7-foot-2 center Dylan Betts, top-15 guard Xavier Skipworth, and rising New Albany (Ind.) star Noah Washington.
"Blessed to receive my 2nd D1 offer (from) Purdue," Dampier wrote on X. "Thanks for believing in me Coach Matt (Painter).
Dampier has also received an offer from San Diego.
Dampier is coming off an impressive freshman campaign at the high school level. At Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.) last season, the 6-foot-10, 230-pound center averaged 13.5 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.
Earlier this month, Dampier was a member of USA Basketball's U16 National Team, competing in the FIBA World Cup. Across six games, he averaged 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. The United States went 6-0 in the event, earning a gold medal.
Dampier is a dominant big man in the post with tremendous athleticism for his size. He provides protection around the rim and can block shots regularly. The rising high school sophomore is also a solid ball handler for a 6-foot-10 big man.
Because of his size, he's been able to dominate in the paint early in his career. He'll need to improve his game outside of the low post, but he has plenty of time to develop that aspect.
Dampier is the son of former NBA center Erick Dampier, who was the No. 10 overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. He enjoyed a 16-year career in the league, playing for the Indiana Pacers (1996-97), Golden State Warriors (1997-2004), Dallas Mavericks (2004-10), Miami Heat (2010-11), and Atlanta Hawks (2012). He ended his professional career averaging 7.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.
Erick Dampier Jr. highlights
