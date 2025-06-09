Purdue Basketball Offers 2028 Guard From New Albany
Purdue has extended an early offer to 2028 prospect and New Albany High School (Ind.) rising sophomore Noah Washington. The 6-foot-5 guard is already considered one of the top players from the state of Indiana for his class.
New Albany High School's social media team revealed that Washington received an offer from the Boilermakers on Friday. He's the third player in the 2028 class to recently receive an offer from coach Matt Painter and Purdue, along with 7-foot-2 center Dylan Betts and 6-foot-4 combo guard Xavier Skipworth.
"New Albany sophomore to be Noah Washington has picked up an offer today from Purdue University to further his basketball and academic endeavors in West Lafayette," the post said. "We are so proud of you, Noah. Congratulations!"
Washington had an impressive freshman season at New Albany in 2024-25. He averaged 14.5 points per game and helped guide the Bulldogs to a 19-5 record, which included a trip to the sectional finals.
Washington plays for Indiana Elite on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit and is averaging more than 16 points per game. He was also invited to the USA Basketball training camp for an opportunity to compete on the U16 National Team this summer.
The 6-foot-5 Washington is an elite scorer and can get buckets in a variety of ways. He's capable of pulling up and knocking down the three-point shot, or beating defenders off the dribble and getting to the basket. The rising high school sophomore also brings quite a bit of athleticism to the court.
At the end of his first high school season, Washington was an honorable mention on MaxPreps's Freshman All-American teams.
Noah Washington highlights
