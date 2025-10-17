Texas Wide Receiver Becomes Purdue's First Commitment of 2027 Recruiting Class

Blessed to announce my Commitment to Purdue. Thank you @Coach_Ford @Coach__Lal @Coach_Odom for believing in me! Special thanks @iRepCoaches @JGriedl for putting me in this position! My lord and savior shall guide me always! @BoilerFootball @BoilerUp @HammerAndRails #BUB pic.twitter.com/frjdABD6i1