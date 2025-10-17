Texas Wide Receiver Becomes Purdue's First Commitment of 2027 Recruiting Class
Purdue has its first verbal commitment of the 2027 class. On Thursday, the Boilermakers landed a pledge from wide receiver Dallas Crescenzo, a three-star prospect out of Texas.
Crescenzo is listed as a 6-foot, 183-pound wide receiver who attends Bastrop High School in Texas. He is originally from Lake Worth, Fla., but moved to Texas before the start of the 2025 season.
"Blessed to announce my commitment to Purdue," Crescenzo wrote on X. He then thanked several members of the coaching staff at Purdue, as well as his high school team.
So far this season at Bastrop, Crescenzo has played in six games and has caught 29 passes for 660 yards and seven touchdowns. He is averaging 22.8 yards per catch.
According to 247Sports, Crescenzo ranks as one of the top-100 players out of Texas. Among wide receivers, he's listed at No. 114. Purdue extended an offer to the receiver in May. He has not taken a visit to campus at this time.
Crescenzo received several offers on the recruiting front, with more than a dozen schools showing interest in the talented Texas receiver. He committed to Purdue over offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Florida State, Maryland, Pitt, TCU, Tulane, UCLA, West Virginia, and others.
With Crescenzo's verbal pledge on Thursday, Purdue becomes the ninth Big Ten program to receive a commitment in the 2027 class. The other schools that have at least one prospect for the cycle include Nebraska (4), Ohio State (3), Michigan (3), Minnesota (2), UCLA (2), Illinois (1), Oregon (1), and Indiana (1).
Where does Purdue's 2026 class rank?
Purdue is continuing to work on its 2026 recruiting class, although the Boilermakers have not had a commitment for that cycle since July. Right now, there are 19 players committed to coach Barry Odom and the staff in West Lafayette.
The Boilers currently rank 13th in the Big Ten with that recruiting class and 54th nationally. All 19 of Purdue's commitments have a three-star rating, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
The Early Signing Period isn't until Dec. 3-5, which means Purdue still has some time to assemble its 2026 class.
Plus, Odom and his staff will look to the transfer portal to fill in any holes on the roster and try to create the best roster possible for the 2026 campaign.
