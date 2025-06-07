WNBA Boilers: Stephanie White's Status Announced for Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky
The Indiana Fever will be without coach Stephanie White for Saturday night's game against the Chicago Sky, according to a report from Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star. She was not with the team on Friday due to personal reasons.
Assistant coach Austin Kelly will serve as the head coach for Saturday's game. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the United Center in Chicago. The game will air on CBS.
Kelly has worked on White's staff for the last three seasons, working alongside the former Purdue women's basketball star when she was with the Connecticut Sun in 2023 and 2024. He then took a job on White's staff with the Fever following the 2024 WNBA season.
Indiana will be shorthanded on the bench and on the floor in Saturday's game against Chicago. Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham will also miss the contest, both battling injuries.
The Fever clobbered the Sky in the season opener back on May 17, winning 93-58 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This will eb the second of five games between the two teams.
Indiana enters the game with a 3-4 record while Chicago sits at 2-4 on the year.
