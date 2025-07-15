World's Oldest Marathon Runner Dies After Being Hit by Car
Indian-born runner Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world's oldest marathon runner, was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Monday while crossing the road in Punjab, India, according to a report from ESPN.
He was 114.
News of Singh's death was spread by local media in India on Monday after Singh suffered severe head trauma while crossing the road in his native village of Jalandhar. Singh, who was known as the "Turbaned Torpedo," made history in 2011 when he ran a full marathon in Toronto at the age of 100. However, his run was not recognized by the Guiness Book of World Records because Singh could not prove his age with a birth certificate. His British passport said that he was born in 1911, but the Indian government said that birth records were not kept in 1911.
Singh would go on to carry the torch in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.