Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham Address Futures With Fever Ahead of Free Agency
The Fever held their exit interviews early Thursday afternoon—two days after their elimination from the semifinals of the 2025 WNBA playoffs—and given the leadership controversy surrounding the league right now, there was, of course, much to be said.
Aside from comments regarding Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, however, two big Indiana stars—guards Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham—also took time to address their forthcoming free agency and their futures with the Fever.
Mitchell, who played a huge role in Indiana's success this season and agreed to a one-year deal in January 2025, said she would "take my time, figure out what my family needs" when it comes to her next move. Mitchell's father, Mark Mitchell, died suddenly in 2024, and the guard said that she'd like to take her mom and siblings' feelings into account, as well, per IndyStar's Chloe Peterson.
She added, however, that "Indy is like my second family, and everything I've been through in the last eight years, I don't think there's any other place that was greater for me, the growth and all that."
Cunningham, meanwhile, whose breakout season with the Fever ended with a knee injury, made clear that she will entertain offers from other teams but "my hope is—I've had a great time here, and I would like to continue that."
"I might be blonde, but I can't just not look at other opportunities," she quipped, presumably a reference to her resemblance to and kinship with (blonde) Indiana teammate Lexie Hull.
"I have loved being here, and I don't think that's news to anybody," she continued, per Peterson. "I've been in the league seven years, and I've never been part of a team like this."
For what it's worth, general manager Amber Cox did note during her exit interview that the priority this offseason, as it was last campaign, will be making sure Mitchell "remains in a Fever jersey." And just yesterday, Cunningham shared a post online that suggested she is planning to be with Indiana next year. We'll have to see what happens, but the Fever would probably love to see everyone back together again.
Outside of Mitchell and Cunningham, Hull (restricted free agent) and Natasha Howard commented on their pending free agency periods, as well. Hull said she has "built a life" with the Fever and will "see what comes," while Howard said she hasn't thought much about it yet at all.