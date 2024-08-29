5 Mustangs to watch in home opener vs. Houston Christian
The SMU Mustangs return home for their first game in Dallas following a season opening win vs. the Nevada Wolfpack.
The Mustangs are riding high at Gerald J. Ford Stadium having won eight consecutive games at home and will look to extend their impressive streak.
Houston Christian Huskies are gearing up for their season opener and are looking to give the Mustangs a similar challenge to the one they faced last week in Reno.
As always the Mustangs will rely on certain players each week to come up big and build momentum as they inch closer to conference play.
Here are five Mustangs to keep an eye on for this Saturday's home opener.
QB Preston Stone
Coming off a mixed performance in Week Zero where he was benched early but returned to lead a comeback, Stone will be looking to establish control early in this game. His ability to make consistent throws and manage the game will be key for the Mustangs' success.
TE RJ Maryland
Maryland had a breakout game against Nevada, earning ACC Receiver of the Week honors. He's a big target with the ability to make plays after the catch. Expect him to be a focal point in the passing game especially with a chance to set a team record this week.
RB Brashard Smith
Smith had a strong debut, showcasing his versatility as a runner, receiver and returner. The Miami transfer racked up 151 all-purpose yards. He'll be looking to build on that performance and establish himself as the lead back in SMU's offense.
WR Jordan Hudson
Though he was relatively quiet in Week 1, Hudson is a talented receiver with the potential for big plays. He'll be looking to get more involved in the offense and provide another weapon for Stone.
WR Jake Bailey
Bailey is a reliable target and a leader on the offense, serving as a team captain. He led the Mustangs in receptions (42) and receiving yards (528) last year and possesses great hands and route-running abilities.
While he had a quieter Week Zero, he's always a threat to make big plays and move the chains. Expect him to be a go-to option for Stone, especially in crucial situations.
