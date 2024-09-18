5 Mustangs to watch vs. TCU in Iron Skillet Bowl
The Battle for the Iron Skillet is set to reignite as the SMU Mustangs host the TCU Horned Frogs in a highly anticipated rivalry matchup.
With both teams entering the game at 2-1, this clash holds significant weight in the early stages of the season.
SMU, playing on their home turf, will look to leverage the energy of the crowd and capitalize on key individual performances to secure a crucial victory against their in-state rivals.
Here are five Mustangs to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup
RB Brashard Smith
Smith is a dynamic running back who can break big plays. SMU will need to establish some success on the ground to take pressure off the passing game and keep TCU's defense honest. Smith's ability to gain yards after contact and make defenders miss will be key.
QB Kevin Jennings
The Mustangs made some noise during their bye week when head coach Rhett Lashlee named Kevin Jennings the starter over Preston Stone. The Mustangs hope that the committed switch to Jennings can provide a level of consistency and a spark heading into this weeks rival game.
WR Jake Bailey
Jennings makes his first start, which means having a reliable weapon to step up will be crucial. Jake Bailey is a reliable target in the passing game. He'll need to create separation from TCU's defensive backs, make catches in traffic, and be a threat on deep routes. His ability to make plays after the catch could be the difference in a close game.
K Collin Rogers
In a rivalry game that could be decided by a few points, Rogers' accuracy and consistency will be crucial. He'll need to convert on field goal attempts and extra points, potentially providing the winning margin for the Mustangs. Luckily for the Mustangs he is coming off a record setting performance.
S Isaiah Nwokobia
Nwokobia is another key player in the SMU secondary. He'll need to provide support in coverage, help limit TCU's passing attack, and be a sure tackler in the open field. His ability to read the quarterback and break on the ball will be crucial in preventing big plays.
