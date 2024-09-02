5 Mustangs who stood out in home opener against Houston Christian
The SMU Mustangs kicked off their seven game home slate in style with a dominanting performance in front of their fans.
A well-rounded outing, featuring a two-quarterback system, a potent ground game, and a relentless defense, led the Mustangs to a comfortable 59-7 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.
While the Mustangs' victory was undoubtedly a team effort, several players truly elevated their game and deserve recognition for their standout performances on Saturday night.
WR Jake Bailey
After a quiet performance during Week Zero's win over Nevada, WR Jake Bailey got him self going last Saturday finishing as the leading receiver.
The 5-foot-10, 188 lb receiver contributed 4 receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown, showcasing his ability to be a reliable target for the Mustangs' quarterbacks.
As the season progresses, Bailey will look to continue leading the Mustangs' WR core, as he did last season when he led SMU with 42 receptions for 528 yards.
QB Preston Stone
Just as they did in their season debut, Head Coach Rhett Lashlee opted to utilize a two-quarterback rotation in the Mustangs' dominant home opener.
This strategic decision proved effective, keeping the opposing defense off balance and showcasing the depth and versatility of SMU's quarterback room.
After some early struggles against Nevada, QB Preston Stone made the most of his opportunities against the Huskies.
Stone completed just 6 out of 9 passes but for 78 yards and two touchdowns, including the game's first score, a 28-yard pass to WR Jordan Hudson.
This ongoing commitment to the two-quarterback system highlights Coach Lashlee's adaptability and willingness to embrace innovative approaches.
It also fosters healthy competition and ensures the Mustangs have multiple options under center, ready to step up and lead the offense.
The Entire Defense
Considering how this game went for the defense as a whole it would be unfair to recognize only one player.
Instead give credit to DC Scott Symons and his unit for shutting down the Huskies in every aspect of the game.
As I mentioned last week in my Keys to Victory, the Huskies were a top of the Southland conference in 2023 in rushing yards averaging 158.4 yards per game.
The Mustangs' defense limited the Huskies' rushing attack to just 34 total yards for an average of 1.3 yards per carry.
Let's not overlook the pass defense, which limited quarterbacks Cutter Stewart and CJ Rogers to a total of 11 completions for 123 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Overall, the Mustangs forced three takeaways, including a pair made by defensive tackles Kori Roberson Jr., who came away with the second interception of the night, and Anthony Booker Jr., who recovered a fumble and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown.
Safety Ahmad Moses came away with the game's first takeaway with a first-quarter interception.
QB Kevin Jennings
As noted earlier the Mustangs went with a two quarterback rotation, and QB Kevin Jennings led the way through the air while also contributing on the ground.
Jennings enetered the game on the Mustangs' third offensive possession and engineered a 7-play 59-yard drive that was capped off by a one yard rushing touchdown by RB Brashard Smith.
Overall, the third-year signal caller continues to capitalize on his opportunities, completing 10 out of 14 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. He also contributed 5 rushing attempts for 54 yards and another touchdown.
RB Brashard Smith
Speaking of Brashard Smith, the Mustangs through two weeks of play may have found their featured back.
Through the first two games, the former Miami transfer has totaled 20 carries, gaining 175 yards and scoring three touchdowns while averaging 8.8 yards a carry.
Smith wasted no time making an impact on Saturday. He scored two consecutive touchdowns in the opening quarter and amassed 108 yards rushing, including a 47-yard run, on just nine carries during a night in which the Mustangs totaled 369 yards rushing.
-Enjoy More SMU News from SMU on SI--
SMU Mustangs top highlights & plays vs. Houston Christian Huskies in home opener
Rhett Lashlee confident in Mustangs' potential after dominant home opener
Post Game Recap: SMU's offensive explosion leads to blowout win