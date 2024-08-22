5 players to watch in SMU's season opener against Nevada
The SMU Mustangs kick off their 2024 season with a matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack. With high expectations for Rhett Lashlee's squad, all eyes will be on these five key players as they look to set the tone for a successful ACC campaign.
Jaylan Knighton, RB
Last season’s leading rusher, Knighton, brings speed and elusiveness to SMU's backfield. His ability to make defenders miss in the open field and his receiving prowess make him a versatile weapon. Expect him to be a focal point of the offense, running the ball and catching passes out of the backfield.
Elijah Roberts, DL
Roberts is a veteran presence on the defensive line and a disruptive force in the trenches. His strength and quickness off the snap allow him to penetrate the backfield and pressure the quarterback. He'll be tasked with disrupting Nevada's run game and making life difficult for their offensive line.
Jake Bailey, WR
A receiver with deceptive speed, Bailey was Stone's go-to target last season leading the team with 42 receptions for 528 yards. His ability to win contested catches and make plays after the catch will be crucial in moving the chains. Look for him to stretch the field vertically and create mismatches against Nevada's secondary.
Ahmad Walker, LB
The heart and soul of SMU's defense, Walker is a tackling machine with a nose for the football. His sideline-to-sideline range and instincts make him a key cog in stopping the run and covering tight ends and running backs in the passing game. Expect him to be all over the field, making plays and leading the defensive unit.
Preston Stone, QB
The leader of SMU's offense, Stone, is poised for a breakout season in his junior year. Possessing a rocket arm and pinpoint accuracy, he's expected to light up the scoreboard. His leadership and decision-making will be crucial in guiding the Mustangs' potent attack against Nevada.
