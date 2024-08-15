Stone earns national recognition, lands on two major QB award watch lists
SMU Mustangs Quarterback Preston Stone continues to garner national recognition ahead of the 2024 season, securing spots on both the prestigious Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award Watch List. These honors highlight Stone's rising prominence as one of the nation's top quarterbacks.
The Unitas Golden Arm Award, named after legendary NFL quarterback Johnny Unitas, is bestowed annually upon the most outstanding senior or upperclassman quarterback.
The award is decided by a selection committee comprising esteemed college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. Stone's inclusion on the watch list speaks volumes about his potential to join the ranks of elite quarterbacks who have previously received this honor.
Similarly, the Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, recognizes the best quarterback in college football, with a unique emphasis on postseason performance.
The award is voted upon by a panel of national media and the Manning family themselves - Archie, Peyton, and Eli. Stone's recognition on this watch list further solidifies his status as a quarterback to watch in the upcoming season.
Stone's journey to these watch lists has been fueled by a breakout 2023 campaign, where he led the Mustangs to their first conference championship since 1984.
His impressive stats, including career highs in passing yards (3,197) and touchdowns (28), showcased his ability to lead a potent offense. Stone's exceptional performance also earned him recognition as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week following a dominant display against Tulsa.
As the 2024 season approaches, Stone's presence on these watch lists serves as a testament to his dedication and talent. SMU fans and college football enthusiasts alike will be eagerly watching to see if he can translate this preseason recognition into a memorable season on the field as the Mustangs gear up for their first season in the ACC.
