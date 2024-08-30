"We're just worried about us": RJ Maryland emphasizes SMU's mindset
SMU Mustangs tight end RJ Maryland shared his thoughts on the team's thrilling season-opening victory against Nevada, his own development as a player, and the significance of receiving ACC accolades.
Maryland emphasizes the team's focus on continuous improvement and preparation, acknowledging the value of early-season adversity. He also expresses pride in his personal growth and celebrates the team's ACC recognition.
Maryland played a crucial role in the fourth quarter, making several key plays that helped secure the win including the game winning 34-yard touchdown pass within the final two minutes of the Week Zero contest in Reno.
While he's had big games in high school, he acknowledged this was his first time making such an impact at the college level.
He credited the shared snaps with teammate Matthew Hibner for keeping him fresh and able to perform at a high level in the final quarter.
"It's great because I know sometimes in the past there's games where I was playing 60 maybe 70 snaps," Maryland explained. "It gets tiring eventually."
Maryland also praised Hibner's addition to the team, stating that the rotation system benefits both players.
"Matt's a great addition to our team in our tight end room," he said. "It's great to have another tight end that can go in there and the level play stay it's exactly the same."
While the win was crucial, Maryland emphasized the team's focus on continuous improvement.
"We're just worried about us," he said. "We prepare for every opponent the same... no matter who our opponent is we're going to play the same way for everybody."
The team's goal is to maintain a high level of play throughout the season, regardless of their previous performance.
The hard-fought victory against Nevada provided a valuable lesson for the Mustangs. Maryland acknowledged that facing adversity early in the season will prepare them for future challenges.
"It's good to have that fight early... because obviously that's not the last time in this season when it's going to happen," he said. "It's probably going to hit us again quick so yeah just being able to get that out the way it's good."
Reflecting on his journey at SMU, Maryland expressed pride in his development as a player and a person.
"It's great to see myself grow as a player in a person for the past two years," he shared.
He highlighted the significance of witnessing his growth over the past two years, acknowledging the support of the program and his teammates.
Maryland was also honored to receive ACC accolades, acknowledging the team's collective effort in securing the win.
"Those accolades are awesome," he said. "The whole team as a whole you know we've just been able to just you know play great and we got the win so it hard really matters."
With an intense opener behind them, Maryland and the Mustangs are ready to face the challenges ahead. The team's focus remains on continuous improvement, and they're prepared to give their all in every game.
