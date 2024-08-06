OC Casey Woods, Mustangs offense a 'Wild Stallion' brimming with potential
SMU Offensive Coordinator Casey Woods addressed the media following two weeks of fall camp, offering a candid and colorful assessment of the team's progress.
"We're kind of like an unbroke colt or wild stallion," Woods quipped, describing the offense's raw talent and energy. "We've got a lot of talent, a lot of energy, and the right makeup. Now we just need to hone it."
Woods delved into specific position groups, highlighting both challenges and opportunities.
Quarterbacks
"We feel like we've got two quarterbacks (Preston Stone and Kevin Jennings) that could win in the ACC," Woods confidently asserted. He emphasized the unique advantage of having three top quarterbacks who are all Dallas natives, deeply invested in the program.
Tight Ends
The addition of transfer Matthew Hibner has been a revelation, according to Woods. "He's been an unbelievable addition, better than I hoped he'd be," Woods remarked. He envisions a dynamic tight end group with Hibner, RJ Maryland, and the improving Adam Moore, providing versatility and creative opportunities for the offense.
Offensive Line
Woods acknowledged the offensive line as a work in progress but pointed to its depth and athleticism as reasons for optimism. "This is the deepest and most athletic room we've had," he noted. "We just have to get them to jell a little bit more." The return of injured players promises to further solidify the unit.
Wide Receivers
The wide receiver group boasts significant depth, with six players competing for starting roles. "Our offense can support multiple guys," Woods explained, emphasizing the unit's versatility and ability to thrive with contributions from various players.
Coach Lashlee's Influence
Reflecting on his long-standing relationship with Head Coach Rhett Lashlee, Woods expressed admiration for his development as a leader. "It's been awesome watching him develop," Woods shared. "He's always been a great competitor, and now he's leading a program."
ACC Impact
Woods acknowledged the positive impact of the move to the ACC on recruiting, particularly in attracting transfers. "Dallas sells itself," he said. "It's a transfer destination, and now we can offer the ACC as well."
In closing, Woods' assessment of the SMU offense exuded optimism. "We're excited about the direction we're headed," he declared. "We have the talent and the tools to be a really good offense."
With a combination of raw talent, experienced players, and the added allure of competing in the ACC, the Mustang offense appears poised for a breakout season.
