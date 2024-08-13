SMU OL Coach Garin Justice optimistic about group's progress
SMU Mustangs offensive line coach Garin Justice expressed optimism about his unit's development as the Mustangs approach their season opener.
In a media session following practice, Justice shared insights on various aspects of the offensive line, including individual players, position battles, and overall team culture.
When asked about the overall improvement of the group, Justice said, "We're making some strides. You're seeing the Savion Byrd and Nate Anderson getting more and more accustomed to what we're doing, even though they did go through Spring ball. It's just nice to see their progress, development, kind of getting a feel for their strengths, their weaknesses, where we can play them, what they can do."
Justice discussed the decision to move Nate Anderson to right tackle, explaining, "The biggest thing with Nate, we just saw a guy who had an attitude and a mindset and a work ethic to where we had to find a way for him to play, and just so happened to be that was what he played in high school."
He also touched on Andrew Chamblee's potential, stating, "With Andrew, we still have a small sample size of what we've seen. The thing we can go back on is the success he did have at Arkansas."
Regarding the recent scrimmage, Justice said, "Scrimmage more so just kind of see how guys react without us right behind them telling them what to do. We kind of knew what we had and didn't have going into it, and I kind of felt the same way after. That didn't really change a whole lot of opinions, but I feel confident with this group moving forward."
Overall Justice expressed confidence in the offensive line's potential, saying, "If we can have the same similar type of production in a better league and better competition, that would be a big win for the room." He emphasized the importance of maintaining their standard against tougher opponents in the upcoming season.
