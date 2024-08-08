SMU's Preston Stone makes Davey O'Brien Award watch list
On Thursday, the Davey O'Brien Foundation recognized SMU quarterback Preston Stone as a top contender for the nation's best collegiate quarterback by placing him on their preseason watch list.
A selection panel comprised of members from the Davey O'Brien National Selection Committee evaluated past collegiate performance and future potential in crafting this year's list.
Stone is riding high after a standout 2023 season where he spearheaded the Mustangs' first conference title since 1984.
The Dallas native's record-breaking year saw personal bests in both passing yards (3,197) and touchdowns (28). His Pro Football Focus (PFF) passing grade of 90.9 was tops among American Athletic Conference (AAC) quarterbacks, and he also led in big-time throws (30) while placing fourth in passer rating (110.0).
The 2024 preseason list features 36 quarterbacks spanning all class years, with the majority being seniors (22) and juniors (12). The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 Conference both boast eight honorees each, while representation from other conferences includes the Southeastern Conference (6), Big Ten (4), American (3), Conference USA (2), and Sun Belt (2).
An updated Midseason Watch List will be unveiled on October 22nd, narrowing down the pool to 35 players by October 29th. This year, fans can once again influence the selection process through social media voting, which begins on October 29th.
Semifinalists will be announced on November 12th, with finalists revealed on November 26th. The coveted Davey O'Brien Award winner will be announced live on ESPN on December 12th during The Home Depot College Football Awards.
Presented annually, the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is the oldest and most esteemed recognition of the nation's premier collegiate quarterback. The 48th Annual Davey O'Brien Awards Dinner, celebrating the 2024 winner, is slated for February 17, 2025, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
