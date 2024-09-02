A'ja Wilson Dominates in Win Over Mercury
In a league full of stars, A'ja Wilson continues to set herself apart. The league's reigning MVP tied a record that only former great Candace Parker had been able to acheive.
In tonight's 97-79 win over the Phoenix Mercury, Wilson became just the second player in WNBA history with 40 points and 15 rebounds. Shooting nearly 70% from the field, Wilson scored 41 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.
Whether it was a drive to the basket, elbow jumper, or spot up three, Wilson had everything she wanted to night, mkaing it all look so easy.
The Aces are 20-12 on the season which is good enough for the fourth spot in the standings. With eight games left on the season, they have an opportunity to move up as high as the second seed, but are unlikely to catch Breanna Stewart's New York Liberty who sit at the top of the standings.
