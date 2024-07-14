Gamecock Digest

A'ja Wilson Sets New WNBA Single Season Record

A'ja Wilson builds upon her dominant season by breaking another WNBA record.

Alex Joyce

Jul 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots the ball against LA Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
After dropping 28 points with 17 rebounds in a win today over the Washington Mystics, A'ja Wilson set a new WNBA single season record for most 25+ point and 10+ rebound games.

The Las Vegas Aces star is having an incredible year on the court so far. Wilson continues to break records in pursuit of a third straight WNBA title.

After beginning the season 6-6, the Aces, led by Wilson and the return of guard Chelsea Gray, have won 10 of their last 11. Looking like the dominant team they have been for years.

On top of breaking records on the court, Wilson was just named to the cover of NBA 2K alongside Jayson Tatum becoming the first WNBA player to do so on the global edition. She also just won two awards for Best WNBA Player and Best Female Athlete at the 2024 ESPYS on July 11.

This is shaping up to be one of the best years in Wilson's career. If she is able to cap off this season with a gold medal at the Paris Olympics and another WNBA championship, it'll be another major feather in the cap to what is already a hall of fame career.

