A'ja Wilson Sets New WNBA Single Season Record
After dropping 28 points with 17 rebounds in a win today over the Washington Mystics, A'ja Wilson set a new WNBA single season record for most 25+ point and 10+ rebound games.
The Las Vegas Aces star is having an incredible year on the court so far. Wilson continues to break records in pursuit of a third straight WNBA title.
After beginning the season 6-6, the Aces, led by Wilson and the return of guard Chelsea Gray, have won 10 of their last 11. Looking like the dominant team they have been for years.
On top of breaking records on the court, Wilson was just named to the cover of NBA 2K alongside Jayson Tatum becoming the first WNBA player to do so on the global edition. She also just won two awards for Best WNBA Player and Best Female Athlete at the 2024 ESPYS on July 11.
This is shaping up to be one of the best years in Wilson's career. If she is able to cap off this season with a gold medal at the Paris Olympics and another WNBA championship, it'll be another major feather in the cap to what is already a hall of fame career.
You Might Also Like:
- Get Ready for the 2024 MLB Draft
- A Quartet of Former Gamecocks are Set to Show Out in the Paris Olympics
- SEC Media Days are Set to Begin: What to Watch for
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow on Fisher Brewer X: @USCTalk
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!