Are the South Carolina Gamecocks a Playoff Team in 2025?
Game week is officially here for the South Carolina Gamecocks and that means it is season predictions time. After making big strides in 2024, the Gamecocks have their eyes set on bigger and better things this year. Will they do it, or are they destined for a step back?
Exiting camp South Carolina came out relatively healthy despite hits to the edge room depth. On the bright side, good news came this week as Rahsul Faison was granted a waiver to play by the NCAA, helping solidify the running back room. Other than that, the Gamecocks have a pretty good understanding of their roster just six days away from kickoff against Virginia Tech. With that said, let's get into the predictions.
Alex Joyce: South Carolina Gamecocks 9-3
I believe South Carolina gets off to a 5-0 start with the early schedule setting up nicely, however from Oct 11 to Nov 15 they play LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M with three of those matchups coming on the road. Currently there are too many questions surrounding the front seven of the Gamecocks defense for me to say they're going to be a playoff team in 2025. If there's little drop off from last year, then I absolutely believe they can be a playoff team, but for now it's a wait and see. 9-3 may seem like a disappointment with arguably the SEC's best offensive (LaNorris Sellers) and defensive (Dylan Stewart) players but it still shows Shane Beamer has the team headed in the right direction.
Jonathan Williams: South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3)
The South Carolina Gamecocks are going to get off to a red hot start this season, but when the LSU game rolls up on the schedule, that's when things start to get a little scary. Consecutive weeks of LSU on the road, Oklahoma at home, Alabama at home, Ole Miss on the road and Texas A&M on the road is a tough draw. I have a hard time imagining the Gamecocks making it out of that one unscathed. However, that does mean I have South Carolina beating Clemson again this year to end the season, and this year, I think 9-3 might be good enough to land a playoff spot.
Joey Walraven: South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3)
There's several questions about the South Carolina Gamecocks for 2025. How will the defense be after losing so much talent? Is LaNorris Sellers the player analysts believe him to be? Personally, I think they'll pick up right where they left off defensively, as they've been proven to pick the right guys out of the portal and develop them into legitimate NFL prospects. As for Sellers, if he is able to sharpen his decision making, the sky is the limit for the Gamecocks.
As far as the schedule is concerned I expect it to get shaky when they reach LSU. Following that matchup, they'll play Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Clemson. I find it difficult to believe they'll win more than three games in that stretch. If the Gamecocks want to make the playoffs, it's paramount they enter the LSU game undefeated and go undefeated at home with wins over Oklahoma, Alabama, and Clemson.
If last year is of any indication, unless you win your conference, getting in the playoffs is unlikely if a team has three losses. I expect them to finish at 9-3 and fall just short of the playoffs.
