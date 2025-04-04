How to Watch South Carolina vs Mississippi State
Everything you need to know on how to watch South Carolina vs Mississippi State.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are back in action on Friday as they make the trip out to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the Bulldogs in a three game weekend series. The Gamecocks are fresh off of a win against Presbyterian and are looking to carry that momentum into this weekend.
Jake McCoy (So. LHP) is the expected starter for South Carolina. He holds a 2-2 with a 6.59 ERA in 28.2 IP, 15 BB and 48 SO. Pico Kohn (Jr. LHP) is the expected starter for Mississippi State. He has a 4-1 record, a 2.66 ERA in 40.2 IP and 7 BB with 61 SO.
SCOUTING MISSISSIPPI STATE
- The Bulldogs defeated Memphis 5-3 on Tuesday night. Ryan McPherson struck out eight in four innings of relief.
- Mississippi State has played Texas, Oklahoma and LSU in the first three conference series. All three teams are ranked in the top 10.
- Noah Sullivan leads the MSU offense with a .358 batting average while Ace Reese has a team-best nine home runs.
- On the mound, Pico Kohn is 4-1 with a 2.66 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 40.2 innings pitched.
- Mississippi State is hitting .301 on the season and has a team ERA of 3.94.
- Chris Lemonis is in his seventh season as head coach at Mississippi State. He led the Bulldogs to the 2021 national championship.
With that said, here is everything you need to know on how to watch Friday's series opener.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Mississippi State:
• GameDay: Tuesday, April 4th
• Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Dudy Noble Field
• Where: Starkville, Mississippi
• Watch: SEC Network+
