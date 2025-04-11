How to Watch South Carolina vs Texas A&M Baseball
The South Carolina Gamecocks head to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the series.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set for Game two of a three game series in College Station, Texas against the Texas A&M Aggies.
The Gamecocks fell short in game one on Thursday night in extra innings. A lead-off home run in the bottom of the tenth from Texas A&M's Caden Sorrell ended the contest with an 8-7 Aggies win. Now, the Gamecocks get set for their Friday night matchup against the Aggies.
Friday Night, Game Two
• GameDay: Friday, April 11th
• Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Olsen Field
• Where: College Station, Texas
• Watch: SEC Network +
Saturday Afternoon, Game Three
• GameDay: Friday, April 12th
• Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Olsen Field
• Where: College Station, Texas
• Watch: SEC Network +
South Carolina vs Texas A&M Injury Report
South Carolina:
- C, Talmadge LeCroy (OUT)
- INF, Nolan Nawrocki (OUT)
- RHP, Eli Jerzembeck (OUT)
- RHP, Riley Goodman (OUT)
- RHP, Dylan Eskew (GAME TIME DECISION)
Texas A&M:
- INF/OF, Gavin Grahovac (OUT)
- RHP, Josh Stewart (OUT)
- LHP, Shane Sdao (OUT)
- IF/OF, Gavin Kash (GAME TIME DECISION)
