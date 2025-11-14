Gamecock Digest

South Carolina at Texas A&M: Predictions, Odds, and Score Picks for SEC Clash

Updating odds and giving predictions as the Gamecocks travel to take on the Aggies on Saturday afternoon.

Alex Joyce

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) celebrates a teammate’s touchdown against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) celebrates a teammate’s touchdown against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina enters College Station, Texas, ready for its final SEC game of the season as they take on a top three Texas A&M squad. Mike Elko's Aggies are undefeated and on their way to one of the best regular season finishes in school history. Meanwhile Shane Beamer takes his team in enemy territory looking for the biggest upset of the season. Can the Gamecocks pull this one off?

Preview:

LaNorris Sellers vs Texas A&
Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) rushes for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina is in a playoff of their own this weekend. Sitting at 3-6, Shane Beamer's Gamecocks must win their final three games in order to make the bowl season. This game against the Aggies will end one of the toughest stretches in the nation. Entering the week as a healthy football team, South Carolina must find success on both sides of the ball. Will a new playcaller provide that spark?

Texas A&M, on the other hand, has looked the part of a national title contender. While the offense has dealt with injuries, it remains a balanced attack with Marcel Reed at the helm. Play along the lines of scrimmage has been key to helping A&M reach this 9-0 status.

Odds:

The line for this game has settled at 18.5-points per game, according to FanDuel. Odds got as high as 19.5-points for this game in College Station.

Predictions:

Alex Joyce: Texas A&M 38 , South Carolina 16

Styles make fights and this is a bad matchup for the Gamecocks. South Carolina has routinely struggled defensively against mobile quarterbacks in 2025, not to mention being in the bottom third of the SEC in rush defense. Despite having Le'Veon Moss out for a while, Texas A&M has been able to lean on Rueben Owens II and Marcel Reed to hurt defenses in that part of the game. While I still believe LaNorris Sellers is the best player on the field, that may be the only advantage the Gamecocks have in this one. Unfortunately this would end South Carolina's run at a bowl game, but pulling off an upset this big, on the road, with little advantages on paper doesn't seem likely.

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.