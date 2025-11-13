South Carolina vs Texas A&M Injury Report: Gamecocks Healthy, While Aggies Face Questions
On Wednesday, both South Carolina and Texas A&M released their official injury reports ahead of this weekend's matchup. The Gamecocks enter the game realtively healthy with no major surprises coming off the bye week, meanwhile the Aggies are dealing with several injuries and one that could impact this game in a big way. As we get closer to the noon eastern time kickoff, here's a quick look at the injury report.
Last week, the Gamecocks were off which allowed the team to get healthy, work on themselves, and scout the final team in what has been the toughest stretch in the country. Outside of a couple hits to their offensive line depth, South Carolina heads to College Station as a pretty healthy football team. This is good news for a Gamecocks team looking to pull off a major upset and keep their bowl game hopes alive.
On the other side of the field is a talented, but more banged up football team in Texas A&M. Running back Le'Veon Moss will remain out for this game as Mike Elko hopes to have him back towards the end of the year. The surprise comes from a key offensive player being listed as questionable. Not having him could throw a small wrench into the Aggies' gameplan.
South Carolina vs Texas A&M Injury Report:
South Carolina:
- OL Cason Henry (Out)
- OL Jatavius Shivers (Out)
Texas A&M:
- S Bryce Anderson (Out)
- RB Le'Veon Moss (Out)
- S Rashad Johnson Jr. (Out)
- LB Scooby Williams (Doubtful)
- WR Mario Craver (Questionable)
No surprises here for the Gamecocks. Cason Henry has been out since the Kentucky game on what Shane Beamer has said is a season ending injury. Jatavius Shivers is a reserve lineman who has appeared in six games so far this season.
For the Aggies, Le'Veon Moss was doubtful for this game as his timetable to return is set for later this year. The offense has done well at mitigating his loss with the legs of Marcel Reed and leading tailback Rueben Owens II. The most surprising potential loss for Texas A&M would be if leading receiver Mario Craver is unable to go. First on the team in yards (775) and second in receiving touchdowns (4), Craver has been the go to guy for Reed in this offense. If he is unable to go, South Carolina can try and dictate coverage to another talented Aggies receiver in KC Concepcion.
