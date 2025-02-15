LIVE Updates: Sacred Heart vs South Carolina Game Two Score
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to take on Sacred Heart in their second of the opening weekend three game series. We have the LIVE Scoring Updates here.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking for their second straight win to start the season against Sacred Heart on Saturday afternoon at Founders Park. The Gamecocks won game one of the series (5-3) and earned the first win of the Paul Mainieri era. The Gamecocks are set for first pitch Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM. We have the LIVE Updates from the contest.
Gamecocks Lineup for Game Two of the Series:
CF Nathan Hall
SS Henry Kaczmar
1B Ethan Petry
DH Kennedy Jones
C Talmadge LeCroy
2B Nolan Nawrocki
RF Dalton Mashore
3B KJ Scobey
LF Evan Stone
SP Matthew Becker
How to Watch South Carolina vs Sacred Heart
- Gameday: Saturday, February 15th. 2025
- Game time: 2:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Location: Founders Park, Columbia, South Carolina
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
PREVIEW - South Carolina vs Sacred Heart
- South Carolina opens its 133rd season of Gamecock baseball with a three-game home series against Sacred Heart.
- Opening Day is set for Friday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m., at Founders Park and is the opening game of head coach Paul Mainieri’s tenure.
- The Gamecocks and Pioneers then meet on Saturday (Feb. 15) at 2 p.m. and Sunday (Feb. 16) at noon.
- There will be a Ray Tanner Field dedication ceremony prior to Saturday’s game. The first 2,500 fans will receive a Ray Tanner trading card while the first 5,000 will receive a Ray Tanner koozie.
- All three games will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus with Dave Weinstein and Grayson Greiner on the call.
- All three games also will be on the Gamecock Sports Network presented by Learfield with Derek Scott (Friday and Sunday), Stuart Lake and Cade Crenshaw (Saturday) on the call.
Projected Starting Pitchers:
Friday
South Carolina Dylan Eskew (R-Sr. RHP) 3-5, 4.60 ERA, 62.2 IP, 26 BB, 40 SO
Sacred Heart Joey Trombley (So. RHP) 3-2, 4.28 ERA, 61.0 IP, 25 BB, 39 SO
SCOUTING SACRED HEART
- The Pioneers are coming off a 2024 season that saw SHU win the NEC regular season title with a 25-8 conference mark. Sacred Heart was 35-23 overall and went 2-2 in the NEC Tournament.
- Tim McGuire returns to the Pioneers lineup after hitting .326 with 12 doubles and 37 RBI in 2024.
- In fact, all three Pioneer position players that hit over .300 last year are back in 2025 (Zack Kovalchik, .326; Alex Ungar .314).
- On the mound, Joey Trombley had three wins and a 4.28 ERA in 13 starts. Elijah Foster struck out 80 batters in 59.2 innings and Owen MacDonnell had a team-best nine saves in 2024.
- Pat Egan is in his third season as head coach at Sacred Heart. He was named the NEC Coach of the Year in 2024 and joined SHU after four years as an assistant at Quinnipiac.
