LSU vs South Carolina Baseball - How To Watch
The South Carolina Gamecocks are hosting the No. 1-ranked LSU Tigers for their final regular-season game on Saturday afternoon. The Gamecocks are looking to win their first SEC series in a month.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are just one win away from beating the No. 1-ranked LSU Tigers in their final regular-season series.
It’s been a tough season for the South Carolina Gamecocks and first year head coach Paul Mainieri. The Gamecocks are currently (6-23) in conference play and have won just one conference series all season.
However, in their final weekend series in conference play and final regular season game of the 2025 season, they have an opportunity to finish with a series win over the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers.
• GameDay: Saturday, May 17th
• Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Founders Park
• Where: Columbia, South Carolina
• Watch: SEC Network
Projected Starters
- South Carolina TBA
- LSU Anthony Eyerson (Jr. RHP) 8-2, 2.91 ERA, 74.1 IP, 27 BB, 116 SO
