Preview: South Carolina vs Citadel - Gamecocks Looking to Build Momentum
A deep dive into South Carolina's matchup against Citadel on Wednesday.
The South Carolina Gamecocks got back into the win column on Tuesday as they defeated Davidson by a final score of 7-3. Now they are getting ready for another mid week matchup against Citadel on the road. This is the final time this season that South Carolina will play a double mid week.
The Bulldogs are coming off a three-game sweep of Yale in Charleston this past weekend. Phillips Daniels leads The Citadel with a .400 batting average while Matthew Lively had a team-best two home runs. On the mound, The Citadel has a team 3.49 ERA. Will Holmes has 16 strikeouts in a 0.56 ERA in three starts.
The South Carolina pitching staff holds a 3.18 ERA with 142 strikeouts in 102 innings pitched after 12 games this season. Eight different Gamecocks have a win on the mound while Carolina has four saves in nine games in 2025. The pitching staff has been impressive for the Gamecocks, but the offense has not found its stride yet.
Last season, Carolina won both meetings, taking a 7-1 decision in Columbia and winning 4-3 in Charleston. Following Wednesday's game, the Gamecocks will travel back home for a three-game home series against Morehead State.
The Gamecocks will then have a mid week game against Georgia State and then will kick off their conference schedule against the Oklahoma Sooners for a three game series.
You Might Also Like:
- NFL GM Raves About Development Of LaNorris Sellers at South Carolina
- 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers - Which Gamecocks Made Their Mark
- Clemson Sweeps South Carolina
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!