SEC Baseball Tournament - South Carolina Gamecocks Get Unfortunate Draw
The South Carolina Gamecocks got an unfortunate draw for the SEC baseball tournament.
The South Carolina Gamecocks attempted to end the regular season with a bang as they took game one against the top ranked LSU Tigers thanks to a walk-off wild pitch, but the Tigers proceeded to take the next two games of the series.
Now they head into the SEC tournament as their last hope of extending their season, but the Gamecocks got an unfortunate draw.
The Gamecocks will face the Florida Gators in the first round of the conference tournament on Tuesday at 4:30 PM in Hoover, Alabama. The Gators have been one of the hottest teams in the conference as of late and will be a tough matchup for South Carolina.
The two teams met during the regular season and the Gators took all three games in the series in Columbia. One of the loses ended in a final score of 22-3.
The Gators have been riddled with injuries this season, but they have found a way to fight their way back into postseason play and were ranked inside the top 15 in the latest rankings.
If the Gamecocks do defeat Florida, they will play Ole Miss in the second round of the tournament. The last conference series South Carolina won was actually against Ole Miss, so if the Gamecocks do surpass the Gators, there's a chance they could advance to the quarterfinals and face the Arkansas Razorbacks, one of the top teams in the conference.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: