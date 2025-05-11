South Carolina Gamecocks Could Potentially Finish With Worst Record in 25 Years
The South Carolina Gamecocks baseball team is set to have their worst finish in over 50 years.
The South Carolina Gamecocks got swept this past weekend by the Auburn Tigers which has their record sitting at 26-26. They have four games remaining with one against Winthrop and a conference series against the LSU Tigers next weekend to close it out.
If the Gamecocks lose all four games, it would be the program's worst record since 1996, when they finished with a 25-28 record. If they win at least one more game, it will be the worst record since 2022 when they went 27-28. If they don't win another conference game and finish with a 5-22 record in the SEC it will be the program's worst conference record since 1963 when they finished with just three wins.
It has been an unfortunate season for the Gamecocks under Paul Mainieri's first season as head coach. However, it doesn't seem like Mainieri will be going anywhere this year.
Mainieri recently spoke about his job security with the program on 107.5 The Game. Mainieri said, "I'm not going anywhere. I’m totally committed to getting this program back on track and competing for championships. There's no conversations about anything."
If that wasn't enough, Mainieri spoke with the media on Tuesday and he doubled down on that statement, reassuring people there are no current plans for him to leave the program.
"I'm the coach at South Carolina. Nobody has told me anything different or implied anything different," he said. "I'm totally committed to being here. I wanna see this thing get on the tracks."
Last year, South Carolina signed Mainieri to a five-year contract for $1.3 million per season. Mainieri is not obligated to pay South Carolina anything if chooses to leave the program for any reason other than taking another head coaching job.
If South Carolina terminates the contract within the first three seasons, the Gamecocks must pay Mainieri an amount that is equal to his annual pay for the remainder of his contract. If the school elects to do so in years four or five of the contract, they have to pay him half of his remaining contract.
With the season winding down, it will be interesting to see what happens heading into the 2026 college baseball season for the Gamecocks.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: