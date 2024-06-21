South Carolina's Cole Messina Projected as Second Round Pick for MLB Draft
South Carolina Gamecock Cole Messina has been projected as a second-round pick for the 2024 MLB Draft.
South Carolina's baseball program has undergone some changes since their 2024 season came to a close as they made a coaching change, and now the MLB Draft is approaching rapidly. Despite the disappointing end to the season, the Gamecocks still won 37 games this season and now one of their players has been projected as an early-round draft pick.
ESPN released an MLB mock draft and they had South Carolina catcher Cole Messina going in the second round to the Milwaukee Brewers with the 67th overall pick. Messine was the sixth catcher listed in the draft. Over his career at South Carolina, Messina has batted .305 with 38 home runs and 137 RBI.
This year, Messina was awarded Perfect Game Second Team All-American, NCBWA Second Team All-American, ABCA Second Team All-American and All-SEC Second Team. He was a crucial piece for the Gamecocks this past season and now has the opportunity to be one of the first names called in the 2024 MLB Draft.
The MLB Draft Combine will be held at Chase stadium in Phoenix, Arizona for the second consecutive year starting on Tuesday. The combine will feature over 300 prospects and will take place June 18-23.
This year, Gamecocks baseball will be represented by four players including top 200 draft prospect Cole Messina along with Eli Jerzembeck, Eli Jones, and Roman Kimball. Gamecock signees Brandon Clarke, PJ Morlando, Carson Messina, and Beau Hollins will also be participating in the combine.
