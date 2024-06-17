Gamecocks Prepare for the MLB Draft Combine
The MLB Draft Combine will be held at Chase stadium in Phoenix, Arizona for the second consecutive year starting on Tuesday. The combine will feature over 300 prospects and will take place June 18-23.
This year, Gamecocks baseball will be represented by four players including top 200 draft prospect Cole Messina along with Eli Jerzembeck, Eli Jones, and Roman Kimball. Gamecock signees Brandon Clarke, PJ Morlando, Carson Messina, and Beau Hollins will also be participating in the combine.
300 of the top MLB draft prospects, along with 50 supplemental invitees, will be attending the fourth annual event in hopes to climb draft boards. The combine provides opportunities for players to go through medical testing, on field training, and interview process with GMs and scouts. One unique asoect is that high school attendees will have the opportunity to play in a live game against each other.
The combine will be broadcasted on MLB Network beginning at 1 pm Tuesday, also streaming on MLB.com, MLB.tv, and the MLB app. The MLB Draft will take place July 14-16 during all-star weekend in Arlington, Texas.
