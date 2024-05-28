The Different Options Mark Kingston & The Gamecocks Have At 3rd Base
After playing in an SEC Tournament that saw four combined errors at third base, and a couple of other plays that weren't logged by the scorekeeper, South Carolina's baseball team has questions that need answering before they begin play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon against the James Madison Dukes. Talmadge LeCroy had been the regular starter at this position to start the season, but an injury suffered by shortstop Will Tippett, along with inconsistencies in the hitting lineup led to Mark Kingston and his staff reshuffling the lineup, and Gavin Casas taking over that spot.
With Casas now looking like he'll miss at least the regional round after injuring his hand against the LSU Tigers in the SEC Tournament semifinals, what are the options Kingston has now?
Permanently Move LeCroy Back To 3rd
As far as experience goes, Talmadge LeCroy has the most at third base, having started in that position as far back as early 2023. The risk that the staff would take making this move is that LeCroy is currently in the midst of the worst slump in his Gamecock career, batting .151 at the plate dating back to May 9th and committing three errors in his last three outings to the point where he was benched this past Saturday. You want to trust your veterans, but where Talmadge's confidence currently sits is a valid question to ask.
Try Will Tippett At Third Base
Outside of catcher Cole Messina, Tippett is the best fielder in South Carolina's infield. His athleticism gives him the range to make almost any play you need him to make, and right now, simply keeping the ball in the infield would be considered a victory at third base. There are two calculated risks that would be made with this move: Will has never played third base in college and would potentially be capped in terms of arm strength on certain throws.
Give The Freshman A Chance
Lee Ellis is the wildcard option that Mark Kingston possesses. Taking over for LeCroy in the SEC Tournament semifinals against LSU, the Maryland native showed promise at the plate, but made a critical error in the ninth inning that allowed the Tigers to tie the game. He did get placed there before Tippett, which is notable, but would his inexperience make the staff go in a different direction for postseason play?
