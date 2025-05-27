What the South Carolina Gamecocks Can Learn From SEC Foes During NCAA Regionals
What the South Carolina Gamecocks can learn from their SEC foes during the NCAA baseball regionals.
The South Carolina Gamecocks' baseball season came to an end last week during the first round of the SEC Tournament. They are one of just a few SEC teams to make the NCAA regionals and there is something the Gamecocks can learn from their conference counterparts.
Just like any other college sport today, the transfer portal can be a difference maker for a program.
Georgia nabbed Robbie Burnett and Ryland Zaborowski out of the transfer portal. They proceeded to hit a combined 36 home runs this season, despite Zaborowski missing the last portion of the season due to injury.
Tennessee landed Andrew Fischer and Liam Doyle out of the portal. Fischer is tied for seventh in the country for home runs with 22 and Doyle is one of the best pitchers in the sport, boasting a 3.04 ERA.
Arkansas snagged Zach Root and Landon Beidelschie, who turned into two of the top pitchers on the roster. Root has posted a 4.07 ERA and 106 strikeouts this season, while Beidelschie has posted a 5.10 ERA with 57 strikeouts.
LSU acquired multiple transfers last offseason. Daniel Dickinson posted a 1.022 OPS this season with 10 home runs and a .332 batting average. Anthony Eyanson was added to the pitching staff and posted a 2.77 ERA and 125 strikeouts. Zac Cowan was another portal addition and he finished second on the team in ERA with a 2.38 and 53 strikeouts out of the bullpen.
Of course, it wasn't just those players who got their programs to the NCAA Baseball regionals, but they all played a major role. It's also proof that if the Gamecocks can make the right moves in the portal this offseason, they can return to competing in the conference.
