Dawn Staley Talks About Facing Kim Mulkey in Delayed LSU vs South Carolina Matchup

Fisher Brewer

Jan 25, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley, left, walks past LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey after South Carolina s victory at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The South Carolina vs LSU Top-5 WBB Matchup was delayed until Friday. Dawn Staley talks the adjustment and facing off against fellow national title winning head coach Kim Mulkey.

The South Carolina Gamecocks currently hold the No. 2 ranking in Women's Basketball under head coach Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks will play host to the No. 5 ranked LSU Tigers on Friday night, lead by fellow national title winning head coach Kim Mulkey. The contest was originally scheduled for Thursday night but was delayed due to the winter storm that hit the southeast this week.

Staley joined the SEC Network television broadcast on Thursday to preview the matchup against Mulkey and didn't let the two "strong personalities" dominate the headlines of this top-5 showdown.

“I mean, Kim’s Kim, and I’m me. We both have strong personalities. We both want to win and are super competitive. But we also know it is not about us. It’s more about the players and their ability to execute out there on Friday at 5 p.m.”

Staley spoke highly of the rivalry that has formed between these two top programs:
“It’s a rivalry, it really is, with how many people on the Tigers, their fans, our fans. It’s not only a rivalry between the programs on the floor, but it’s a rivalry with the fanbases, because you can’t say one bad thing about LSU without LSU fans hopping on our fans.

