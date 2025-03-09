Dawn Staley Talks No. 1 Overall Seed Prior To South Carolina vs Texas Longhorns
The South Carolina Gamecocks are currently making light work of the SEC tournament. They won their first round game by 19-points, game two by 18-points, and Texas on the schedule Sunday. Dawn Staley thinks they should be the No. 1 overall seed.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a chance Sunday afternoon, not only to win an SEC Conference championship, but also to avenge one of their only three losses on the year. Texas got the better of the Gamecocks back in February in Austin.
Now, the Longhorns are in Greenville, South Carolina, to take on the Gamecocks and this South Carolina coaching staff. Head coach Dawn Staley spoke up Saturday about her team's right to potentially be the No. 1 overall seed.
"It's not us. It's the NCAA Selection Committee has to. I mean, we play the best schedule in the country, we had the toughest schedule. Did we have a bad game vs. Connecticut? Sure. But don't discount what we did all season long. Don't do that. It ain't that time, it ain't that time to do that."
"We go out and we play the toughest schedule, manufactured so we can get a No. 1 seed, if not the overall No. 1 seed," Staley continued. "So we put ourselves in a position by getting to the [SEC Tournament] finals, and hopefully whatever team ends up winning [the Texas vs. LSU] game, we can solidify our No. 1 seed."
The Gamecocks will play Texas on Sunday afternoon for the SEC Championship.
You Might Also Like:
- Drake’s OVO Teams Up with South Carolina for Exclusive Merch Collab
- 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers - Which Gamecocks Made Their Mark
- Who Are the Most Overlooked South Carolina Gamecocks Basketball Players of All Time?
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!