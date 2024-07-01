Former South Carolina Gamecock Ta'Lon Cooper Signs Deal with Orlando Magic
Former South Carolina Gamecock Ta'Lon Cooper signs exhibit 10 deal with Orlando Magic.
The NBA recently entered the offseason officially following the conclusion of the NBA Finals. The NBA draft also just wrapped up last week so now teams are focusing on getting ready for the 2024-2025 season. In return, that opens the door for players on the outside looking in to try and find a roster spot in the league, and that's what happened for former South Carolina Gamecock Ta'Lon Cooper.
It was announced on Monday that Cooper signed an exhibit 10 deal with the Orlando Magic for the Summer League. An exhibit 10 contract is a one-year minimum salary contract in the league with no other bonuses.
Cooper spent his last college season with the Gamecocks after spending three seasons at Morehead State, a season with Minnesota and then his final season in the SEC as a graduate. This past season, Cooper averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists per game and shot 48 percent from the field. It was a career best season for the college basketball veteran.
The Orlando Magic's first summer league game is set for Friday, July 12 in Las Vegas. It is a great opportunity for Cooper to potentially make a roster spot on a team that appears to be on the cusp of breaking through and being a title contender.
Cooper helped lead the Gamecocks to a March Madness appearance this season which was their firts since 2017. They finished with a 26-8 record and a 13-5 record in the conference. Lamont Paris has turned South Carolina into what looks to be a consisent postseason contender and part of the reason has to do with his ability to find players like Cooper in the portal, who is now a professional basketball league caliber player.
