How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Colorado State

Head coach Lamont Paris are company are beginning to mount momentum. The Gamecocks are out to a 2-0 start with an exciting win over the rival Clemson Tigers.

They will attempt to continue their hot streak during the Charleston Classic; a tournament put on by the neighboring School of Charleston. South Carolina is one of several high major programs featured, which they could see during the weekend.

The chemistry of this team is remarkable through two games. Despite being a misfit bunch of transfers and freshmen, they clearly know how to play basketball and, more importantly, know how to play together.

Freshman forward GG Jackson draws the headlines, and for good reason. He's had an exceptional start to the season, but his teammates also deserve praise. Several transfers have become pivotal players for the team in their first season in garnet and black.

It's a daily process that will carry ups and downs. They look to put the right foot forward this weekend, starting with Colorado State. The game will be broadcast on an ESPN network, meaning the Gamecocks are once again in the spotlight.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Colorado State

Gameday: Thursday, November 17th, 2022.

Thursday, November 17th, 2022. Game time: 5:00 pm ET

5:00 pm ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Stadium: TD Arena (Charleston, South Carolina)

TD Arena (Charleston, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.