Latest NBA Mock Draft: Collin Murray-Boyles Lands With Minnesota Timberwolves
The latest NBA mock draft has South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles landing with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The NBA draft is set to take place on Wednesday and South Carolina Gamecock Collin Murray-Boyles will be waiting to hear his name called. The former Gamecocks is likely to go in the first round and might even be a lottery pick.
The latest NBA mock draft though has Murray-Boyles falling out of the lottery pick range, but ending up in what could be a great situation for the South Carolina star. CBS Sports had Murray-Boyles being drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 17th overall pick. Here is what David Cobb wrote about the selection.
"Murray-Boyles could apprentice under Julius Randle, who is also a bully-ball power forward with a nice left-handed touch," Cobb wrote. "The former South Carolina star is an undersized big man who got many of his buckets through traditional post-ups and as the roll man in the pick-and-roll in college. In theory, he can guard multiple positions, though that will be tested against both towering bigs and fleet-footed perimeter players. If Murray-Boyles can develop a 3-point shot to compliment his elite touch at the rim, he could pop."
The Timberwolves have made it to the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons but have not yet made the FInals. Murray-Boyles getting to play with Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle could be really beneficial for his development. It also means he would get to play for a contender and not a team still struggling to compete.
