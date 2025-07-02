New York Knicks Expected to Hire Mike Brown - What it Means For Dawn Staley
The New York Knicks are reportedly expected to hire Mike Brown as the franchise's next head coach. Here is what it means for South Carolina's Dawn Staley.
The New York Knicks are reportedly expected to hire Mike Brown as the franchise's next head coach after relieving former coach Tom Thibodeau at the end of the 2024 season. Brown has had multiple stints with numerous NBA franchises, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, and others.
Brown's hiring is an indication that the Knicks will no longer be pursuing South Carolina's Dawn Staley for the coaching position. Staley had reportedly been considered for the position and would've been the first female head coach in NBA history.
Staley has been the coach of the Gamecocks' women's team since the 2008 season and has helped the team become one of the premier programs in women's basketball. During her coaching career, Staley has amassed a win percentage of better than 75% and has led the Gamecocks to three national championship victories as well as seven Final Four appearances.
With Staley no longer a consideration for an NBA head coaching position, the Gamecocks' women's basketball coach will likely continue her role as the team's head coach. Staley has already cemented her legacy as one of the greatest female coaches in history, and can further continue her legacy with another excellent season for the Gamecocks.
Schedule details for South Carolina's 2025 women's season have yet to be announced, but are expected to be released at a later date.
