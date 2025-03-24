South Carolina Drew Strength From Comment Made By Indiana Ahead of the Matchup
The South Carolina Gamecocks were a 22.5-point favorite going into the round of 32 against Indiana on Sunday. According to South Carolina guard Bree Hall, they took offense to comments made prior to the game.
The South Carolina Gamecocks were expected to destroy Indiana on Sunday. At least that's what the betting line indicated. A 22.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 against the Indiana Hoosier, they were dominant in the third quarter alone outscoring Indiana by 12 points. However, they were outscored by 3 points in the other three quarters combined.
South Carolina's squad had a bit of extra motivation going into this matchup according to guard Bree Hall. You see, the Hoosiers and Gamecocks faced off in the Sweet 16 a year ago. It was a tightly contested game and Indiana guard Sydney Parrish was asked about it prior to this seasons matchup.
Parrish told the media prior to Sunday's matchup that they felt better about this year's chances because South Carolina was "Without a 6-7 kid in there with Kamilla (Cordoso) and Ashlyn Watkins being injured at the beginning of this year, that definitely helps us."
That comment alone was enough to set Bree Hall into a different mindset according to Hall who had this to say following South Carolina's win over Indiana.
"I went to bed and read that article again and was like, 'Oh, this is how you feel about us. For people like me and Raven, we need that extra motivation. We go into the game, and we always are already thinking about defense, but now you've given us a reason to be motivated."
