South Carolina Gamecock Collin Murphy-Boyles Stays in 2025 NBA Draft
South Carolina Gamecock Collin Murray-Boyles has elected to stay in the 2025 NBA draft.
While there have been quite a few SEC basketball players to announce they have withdrawn from the 2025 NBA draft and will instead play another year of college ball, that won't be the case for South Carolina. Collin Murray-Boyles has elected to remain in the 2025 NBA draft.
Head coach Lamont Paris had mentioned he was holding a roster spot open just in case Murray-Boyles decided to come back, but Paris will now have to find someone else to fill that spot. The former Gamecock is projected to be a lottery pick this year, and that's something that is very hard to pass up on.
Murray-Boyles was the star player for South Carolina last season. Last year, he averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 58.6 percent from the field.
South Carolina did not have a memorable 2024-2025 season as they finished last in the conference, but Murray-Boyles was certainly a standout. Had the Gamecocks been able to get him back for another season, they would be in excellent shape heading into next year, but they still have time to find ways to replace his production.
In Yahoo Sports' latest mock draft, they had Murray-Boyles going 11th overall to the Portland Trailblazers. The 10-14 range appears to be the sweet spot for the former Gamecocks and the range he will likely go in during this year's draft.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: