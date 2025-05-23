South Carolina Gamecocks Get Massive Addition for 2025 Season
The South Carolina Gamecocks officially acquire Kobe Knox out of the transfer portal.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had a rough 2024-2025 men's college basketball season, but things are already looking up for next year.
South Florida transfer Kobe Knox announced earlier in the year that he was declaring for the NBA draft while also entering the transfer portal. That's when Knox committed to the Gamecocks but was still keeping the door to the NBA open. On Thursday though, it was announced that Knox was withdrawing from the NBA draft and will now play for the Gamecocks next season.
Last season, Knox averaged 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Knox also shot 46.3% from the field. He also shot 33.1% from behind the arc last season.
Knox started his career at Grand Canyon University but then transferred to USF where he has played the last two years. He was an unranked prospect coming out of high school, but as a transfer was rated as a three-star prospect.
South Carolina is also bringing in a strong 2025 recruiting class this season, so adding Knox into the mix has the Gamecocks heading into the right direction. Head coach Lamont Paris led the program to the NCAA Tournament in his first season but they finished dead last in the conference last season.
Paris has focused this offseason on getting his roster ready to compete in the SEC again, and so far, it would appear as if he has done that. Now they just have to show it this season.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: