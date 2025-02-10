South Carolina Gamecocks in 'Unfamiliar Territory' According to Dawn Staley
The South Carolina Gamecocks have entered 'unfamiliar territory' according to head coach Dawn Staley.
The South Carolina Gamecocks earned their first regular season conference loss for the first time in three seasons. The Texas Longhorns defeated the Gamecocks by a final score of 66-62. It's South Carolina's second loss of the season as they enter the final stretch of their conference schedule.
As mentioned above, South Carolina does not lose many games, especially not to conference opponents. So head coach Dawn Staley was asked about it after the game.
"It's unfamiliar territory for us," Staley said. "This is the first game we have lost in two years, I think. The law of averages says at some point, somebody's gonna get you."
Earlier in the season, the Gamecocks went on a winning streak of 10 plus games that led to South Carolina setting a new program record for most consecutive double-digit wins. The Gamecocks have been a dominant force much like they were last season, and it has them in a strong spot to have a chance to defend their title later this season.
"I'm just glad they didn't get us where we can't survive," Staley said. "We still control our own destiny. We do have to look around a little bit and hope somebody knocks Texas or LSU off so we control it for the rest of the way."
The Gamecocks will close their season out with a home game against Florida, at home vs UConn, at home vs Arkansas, on the road against Vanderbilt, on the road against Ole Miss and then at home against Kentucky.
