South Carolina Gamecocks to Honor Dawn Staley With a Statue
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to honor head coach Dawn Staley with a statue.
The city of Columbia announced on Monday that they will be revealing a statue of women's basketball coach Dawn Staley on Wednesday at the University of South Carolina.
Staley has been the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team since 2008. Since then, she has won three national titles, nine SEC titles and has an overall record of 475-110. The Gamecocks have made the NCAA tournament every single season dating back to 2011 outside of the 2020 season when the tournament was cancelled.
The Gamecocks had the chance to win back-to-back national titles this season as they made it back to the national championship game. Unfortunately, the Gamecocks fell to the UConn Huskies to end their hopes of a repeat.
Staley is largely considered one of the greatest basketball coaches of all-time. She has won the Naismith Coach of the Year Award four times over her career and that includes three straight recognitions of the award from 2022-2024.
South Carolina's head coach also had a very commendable basketball career. She was a six-time All-Star selection, was named USA Basketball Female Athlete Female of the Year twice and was named the Naismith College Player of the Year as well while playing at Virginia.
Staley is set to enter another season with the program with her eyes set on winning her fourth national title as a head coach.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: