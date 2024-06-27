South Carolina Legend A'Ja Wilson Celebrated With Yet Another Massive Nomination
A’ja Wilson, one of the most illustrious athletes to emerge from the University of South Carolina, has garnered two prestigious nominations for the 2024 ESPY Awards: Best Female Athlete and Best WNBA Player. These nominations illustrate her exceptional impact on basketball and her continued dominance on the court.
Gamecock Greatness
Wilson’s rise to stardom began at the University of South Carolina, where she led the women’s basketball team to their first NCAA Championship in 2017. Her time at South Carolina included three SEC Player of the Year awards and the Naismith College Player of the Year honor in 2018.
Her college career statistics include:
- Points: 2,389 (All-time leading scorer for the Gamecocks)
- Rebounds: 1,429
- Blocks: 363
Drafted as the first overall pick by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2018 WNBA Draft, Wilson has consistently been a formidable force in the league. Her ESPY nominations reflect a season filled with exceptional achievements and contributions to her team’s success.
In the 2023 WNBA season, Wilson’s stats were extraordinary:
- Points per game: 20.2
- Rebounds per game: 9.5
- Blocks per game: 2.1
These impressive numbers highlight her scoring ability and defensive dominance.
Wilson’s nomination for Best Female Athlete places her among the elite, recognizing her as one of the most influential and talented athletes of her generation.
The nomination for Best WNBA Player cements Wilson’s legacy in professional basketball, recognizing her leadership qualities and her dedication to the sport.
Wilson’s ESPY nominations are a source of immense pride for the University of South Carolina community. They serve as a reminder of her roots and the significant contributions she made to the Gamecocks’ basketball program.
