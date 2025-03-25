South Carolina vs Maryland Women's Basketball - Gamecocks Biggest Test
The South Carolina Gamecocks will have their biggest test of the tournament vs Maryland.
After defeating Indiana in the round of 32, South Carolina had to wait 24 hours to see who their opponent would be in the Sweet 16. Following a 111-108 double overtime thriller victory over Alabama on Monday, Maryland emerged as the next challenger for the Gamecocks.
Down 64-55 entering the fourth quarter, Maryland had some work to do to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive. The Terrapins would go on to outscore Alabama 56-44 over the fourth quarter and overtime to advance to the Sweet 16.
The Gamecocks had a bit of a scare in round two vs the Indiana Hoosiers as they were down at half time and down by eight points at one point. However, the Terrapins will be the biggest test of the tournament so far for the Gamecocks.
Maryland took Alabama to overtime in the second round and despite a 45 point effort from Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker, the Tide fell short.
The Terrapins had some big tests during their regular season, much like South Carolina did. They picked up wins against Duke, Michigan State, Iowa, Minnesota, and Ohio State, all of which were ranked teams at the time of playing them. They did however go 0-3 against top 10 teams with losses to UCLA, USC and Texas.
South Carolina and Maryland met on the court last season in a regular season game back in November of 2023. That game saw the Gamecocks dominate to the tune of a 114-76 victory. Seven Gamecocks finished in double digits on the day, with Te-Hina Paopao leading the way with 14 points.
Tip off for South Carolina's Sweet 16 matchup against Maryland is set for 5:00 pm (ET) on ESPN.
