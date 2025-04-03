South Carolina vs Texas Updated Betting Odds: NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
An updated look at the betting odds for the Women's NCAA Tournament final four matchup between South Carolina and Texas.
The South Carolina Gamecocks punched their ticket to the final four of the NCAA women's basketball, and on Monday night, they found out they will face off agaist the Texas Longhorns for the fourth time this season.
The Gamecocks played Texas three times ahead of the tournament and went 2-1. South Carolina won the first matchup, Texas responded with a win of their own but the Gamecocks beat them a second time in the SEC Championship game by a total of 19 points.
Dawn Staley and her team is looking to make it back to the national title game this year and complete the repeat. On the other side of the bracket, the Gamecocks could potentially play either UConn or UCLA if they do indeed advance to the championship game.
South Carolina has faced every single remaining team at some point in the season. They lost to UCLA earlier in the season and they also lost to UConn as well. Needless to say, it will be a tough road to win another championship this year considering they have lost to all of the remaining opponents at some point this season, but the Gamecocks have continued to look like the best team in the trounament.
With that said, here is what the betting odds for Friday's matchup look like, courtesy of Fan Duel.
South Carolina vs Texas Betting Odds:
The Gamecocks are favored by 4.5 points and the current over/under for the game is set at 124.5 points. The only change in the betting odds over the week is the over/under changed from 127.5 to 124.5. The Gamecocks have remained as solid favorites at 4.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: