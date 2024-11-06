Takeaways from the South Carolina Gamecocks' season opener against Michigan
In their 2024-25 season opener South Carolina’s women’s basketball began the defense of their 2024 title with a 68-62 victory over Michigan. While they were both positives and negatives to be had there are points that we learned and questions that remain for the 2024-25 season.
Chloe Kitts has taken a major step on offense
Coming into this new season there were many questions as to who would fill the role of being the go-to player for the Gamecocks. While many eyes were on sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, Fulwiley had a rough night scoring only four points in 15 minutes shooting 2-10 from the field.
Through these struggles junior forward Chloe Kitts appeared as the number one option for the gamecocks last night. Kitts scored 19 points on 50% shooting from the field, while also going 5-5 from the free throw line. The performance put Kitts just two points shy of her career high, and is no doubt and encouraging sign for the Gamecocks.
Bad Offense and Good Defense?
Last night both Michigan and South Carolina shot under 35% from the field. The Gamecocks saw many players perform surprisingly subpar on offense. Fulwiley finished shooting 2-10 from the field, sophomore guard Raven Johnson went 0-8 shooting, freshman forward Joyce Edwards impressed in her debut she too shot 3-10 from the field. More than likely this was just a symptom of those first game jitters, but it is something that should be highlighted.
Size could still be a question
Coming into the 2024-25 season, one of the biggest questions was how the Gamecocks would fill the interior presence left not only by Kamilla Cardoso, but the indefinite suspension of junior forward Ashlyn Watkins. Last night South Carolina was out rebounded 48-41 by Michigan.
Senior forward Sania Feagin got the start logging 11 minutes of play, scoring two points with zero rebounds and a block. Junior forward Maryam Dauda logged just four minutes in her Gamecocks debut after transferring from Arkansas this offseason. While Chloe Kitts’ 14 rebound performance should not go unnoticed, the interior presence of the Gamecocks could be an issue down the line against the top teams in the NCAA. Especially as Watkins’ future remains unclear.
