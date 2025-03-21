Gamecocks Reach Out to North Dakota Transfer Jacari White: First Transfer of the Offseason

Gamecock Digest

The South Carolina Gamecocks have made contact with North Dakota transfer guard Jacari White

Nov 10, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; North Dakota State Bison guard Jacari White (11) reacts during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks have made their first transfer move of the offseason by reaching out to Jacari White, a 6-foot-3 guard from North Dakota. The Orlando, Florida native had an impressive season, averaging 17.1 points4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting nearly 40% from three.

White’s performance this season earned him NABC All-District honors and a spot on the All-Summit League Second Team, marking him as one of the top performers in the conference.

White’s recruitment is heating up as he’s also been pursued by several other programs, including Florida StateBYUAlabamaTennesseeOle MissIllinoisVirginia TechLSUGeorgia TechBoston CollegeTexas A&MSeton HallWashingtonCharlestonLoyola MarymountCharlotteFresno State, and William & Mary.

With one year of eligibility remaining, White brings a wealth of experience and scoring ability to any team he joins. As the Gamecocks continue to look for ways to bolster their roster ahead of next season, White represents a significant opportunity to add a dynamic scorer and playmaker to the backcourt.

Stay tuned as more updates unfold in South Carolina’s search for offseason additions.

